Vape ban: Perak to make decision after thorough study

IPOH: The Perak government is currently conducting a comprehensive review on the need to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes (vapes) in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the matter was recently raised in the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting, but there are issues that need to be examined in greater depth.

According to him, the matter has also been entrusted to State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan for further scrutiny.

“I have spoken to him (Sivanesan) about the issue, as it requires an in-depth study from a health perspective, but there are also several other aspects that must be considered.

“In addition, we have also received a request from the vape traders’ association for a meeting, so there are matters we need to review before making any decision,” he said at a press conference after launching the Perak Digital Economy Action Plan 2030 and Perak Smart Cities Blueprint 2040 here today.

Saarani said the study is expected to be presented at the upcoming MMK meeting and will cover all aspects, including health and the impact on vape traders and other stakeholders.

Previously, Saarani had stated that any decision on banning vape sales was expected to be made at the MMK meeting on May 28.