Vape deaths under scrutiny, govt steps up crackdown

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has recorded five deaths likely linked to electronic cigarettes or vapes from 2019 to June this year.

In a written reply to Parliament, it said 83 reports of illnesses related to smoking products, including vapes, were received during the period, comprising 44 cases of serious lung complications and 39 involving other health problems.

“While some deaths have involved vape users, establishing a direct causal link remains difficult due to limited clinical evidence and other contributing factors,” it said.

The ministry said it is enhancing its surveillance system to pinpoint the causes of vape-related deaths, in line with the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852). The law empowers the minister to restrict or ban the import, manufacture, distribution or sale of smoking products based on expert committee recommendations.

To curb vaping among minors, the ministry is enforcing Act 852 provisions, including a ban on the sale and purchase of smoking products by those under 18.

“As of June, 27 offence notices have been issued, amounting to RM1,350 in compounds. Additionally, the use of such products by minors is prohibited, with 2,619 notices issued, totalling RM130,950 in compounds,” it said.

Strict advertising bans have led to 340 investigations, while restrictions on sales in schools, online platforms, vending machines, vape trucks and markets have triggered 45 cases to curb minors’ access.

“Furthermore, there is a ban on disposable vape pods resembling toys or food items, which have prompted 51 investigations. These combined efforts reflect the government’s commitment to prevent youths from engaging in vaping and protecting public health,” the ministry said.

On Aug 4, theSun reported that vape liquids containing a dangerous synthetic substance dubbed “magic mushroom” were being sold via online platforms.

The ministry said school-based prevention and cessation programmes are also being rolled out. This year, 230 primary pupils and 44,211 secondary students were identified as smokers, with most receiving cessation interventions.

It added that collaboration with the Education and Higher Education ministries has reinforced bans on students carrying vapes, while over 12,500 teachers have been trained to conduct anti-smoking programmes.

“Across the country, 857 quit smoking clinics and 111 one-stop-centres for addiction offer professional support to those seeking to quit.”

The ministry said it is also working on community advocacy with NGOs, including the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association, National Cancer Society Malaysia, Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia and Parents Against Smoking and Vaping Association.

“The involvement of all parties reflects a ‘whole of society’ approach towards a smoke-free Malaysia by 2040.”