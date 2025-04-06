PETALING JAYA: An alarming 81% of vape poisoning cases reported to Universiti Sains Malaysia’s National Poison Centre (PRN) involved “magic mushroom” vapes, said to be predominantly used by teenagers and young adults.

The PRN has observed a sharp rise in such cases since 2022, with many individuals reportedly experiencing symptoms such as seizures, hallucinations, vomiting, and behavioural changes after only a few puffs.

“These are not harmless vapes. Most samples that we tested did not even contain real psilocybin, but synthetic drugs that can cause serious harm or death,” said PRN pharmacist Fadhli Razali, as quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

According to Fadhli, PRN recorded 76 calls involving suspected exposure to illicit vape products between 2020 and 2024.

In 2022, 65% of the reported cases (17) involved these vapes. This figure rose to 79% in 2023 (27 cases) and currently stands at 68% in 2024 (26 cases to date).

The trend shows the highest prevalence among young people, with 41% of cases involving teenagers aged 15 to 19, and 53% involving those in their early twenties.

“These vapes are easily manipulated to include dangerous substances. Without strict control, it becomes an open door to drug abuse,” Fadhli was also quoted as saying.

He also warned that the synthetic substances found in these vapes could provoke violent or erratic behaviour, posing a risk not only to the users themselves but also to those around them.

Many of these products are sold online, often marketed under trendy or exotic branding, and the PRN now considers them a growing public health concern.

Fadhli urged state governments to take immediate and coordinated action to ban vape sales, and called on federal authorities to strictly enforce existing laws.

“We urge all state governments to act urgently and uniformly in banning vape sales, and the federal government must begin enforcing its laws immediately,” he was quoted as saying.