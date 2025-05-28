KUALA LUMPUR: Once believed to be a safer alternative to smoking, vaping has emerged as a serious health risk, especially for adolescents and individuals with asthma.

Despite the absence of tobacco combustion and lower levels of toxic chemicals, e-cigarettes still deliver harmful substances such as nicotine, propylene glycol, and flavouring agents that can damage the lungs.

According to the Adolescent Health Survey 2022 by the Health Ministry, tobacco use among Malaysian adolescents declined slightly from 20.9 per cent in 2017 to 18.5 per cent in 2022.

However, adolescent vaping rose sharply during the same period—from 9.8 per cent to 14.9 per cent—raising concern among healthcare professionals who warn the trend may continue due to increasing social acceptance.

With World No-Tobacco Day approaching, experts are urging the public to pay greater attention to the respiratory dangers of vaping, especially among adolescents and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma.

Consultant Paediatrician and Paediatric Respiratory Specialist at Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City, Dr Noor Zehan Abdul Rahim, has cautioned that e-cigarette users face potential complications, including symptoms of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI).

She shared the case of a healthy teenager who suffered respiratory failure just weeks after casually taking up vaping. The boy developed severe breathing difficulty, coughed up blood, and required intensive care. A CT scan revealed acute lung injury caused by chemical inflammation.

“This teen had no prior lung issues. It was the vaping exposure that triggered this rapid decline.

“This case is a stark reminder that adolescent lungs are still developing and are extremely sensitive to chemical injury. What may begin as casual experimentation can quickly become life-threatening.,” she told Bernama.

Asked about the most harmful substances in e-cigarette vapour, Dr Noor Zehan cited nicotine, along with chemicals such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin. When heated, these can produce toxic by-products like formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, both of which inflame the airways.

She also highlighted the dangers of certain flavouring agents such as diacetyl, acetoin, and 2,3-pentanedione — all linked to “popcorn lung,” a serious and irreversible lung condition.

Children and adolescents with asthma are especially vulnerable. Exposure to e-cigarette aerosols can trigger asthma attacks, reduce medication effectiveness, impair lung function, and slow lung development.

“Repeated exposure may cause chronic inflammation and structural changes in the airways, leading to more severe, less reversible forms of asthma,” she said.

Dr Noor Zehan warned that regular vaping among teenagers could increase the risk of chronic bronchitis, early-onset chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and persistent asthma — even after quitting.

Children exposed to vaping at home or school are also reporting symptoms such as persistent coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness. This second-hand exposure can lead to bronchitis, pneumonia, and other respiratory infections.

Dr Noor Zehan said that healthcare providers have noted a shift in paediatric respiratory admissions, which they attribute to increasing e-cigarette use and exposure among young people.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to ending youth vaping, she urged parents and teachers to play a proactive role in educating children on the dangers of nicotine products.

“Encourage open discussions about vaping, teach children about the risks, and set a positive example by avoiding tobacco and nicotine products yourselves.

“Your awareness and involvement are crucial to helping young people make informed and healthy choices,” she said.

She also emphasised the need for supportive school environments where students feel comfortable discussing the risks and seeking help if struggling with nicotine addiction.

“The rise of vaping among youth is alarming, and many students may not fully understand the health risks. Let’s empower them with knowledge and provide resources to help them make better decisions,” she added.