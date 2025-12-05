Vaping dangers laid bare in ex-airman’s final videos

PETALING JAYA: The death of former air force serviceman Mohd Radzi Mustafa, 44, has sparked public concern after social media posts that were widely circulated linked his demise to serious lung and heart complications from prolonged vaping.

Mohd Radzi died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor between 3am and 4am on May 7.

His story drew widespread attention through a Facebook post and a series of TikTok videos recorded during his hospital stay, in which he detailed his condition and urged viewers to stop vaping while they still had the chance.

theSun reached out to Mohd Radzi’s family via TikTok and spoke to his cousin, Mohd Kamal Firdaus, 37, by phone.

He said Mohd Radzi had served for about 20 years in the Royal Malaysian Air Force before retiring and settling down in Johor, where he ran a used vehicle business.

He said Mohd Radzi had a passion for music and drawing, and also remained active in social circles, including among the local rider communities.

“My cousin was always close to the family. Whenever someone was going through hardship, he would be the first to show up.”

Mohd Radzi was known to have underlying health conditions, including heart problems and diabetes.

Mohd Kamal said his cousin’s health began visibly declining earlier this year, although he continued vaping until shortly before his hospitalisation.

“He had quit smoking but kept using vape. Only after his condition worsened and he was admitted to hospital did he stop completely.”

Mohd Radzi remained hospitalised at the Sultan Ismail Hospital for nearly a month.

In the first week, doctors had advised placing him in an induced coma due to his deteriorating condition, but he refused.

Being the only conscious patient in the ward reportedly took a heavy emotional toll on him.

“He told me it was hard being the only one conscious. He was constantly worried about his children,” Mohd Kamal said, adding that his cousin had six children, three of whom are still in school.

During his hospital stay, Mohd Radzi began documenting his experience through videos on his TikTok account @radzi.rock.riders.

In the clips, he spoke candidly about life in the ward, the pain from repeated blood oxygen tests, and shared heartfelt messages for his children.

In one video, he congratulated his daughter on her SPM results and expressed pride in her achievement.

A post on the Saja Viral Facebook page revealed further details of his condition – his lungs had to be drained of fluid and pus, and his heart was functioning at just 3%.

“People have read and heard about vape risks, but most don’t take it seriously until it happens to someone close to them. Usually, stories about vaping end with the person recovering. So, people think they can just get treated and be fine. But my cousin’s story didn’t go that way,” said Mohd Kamal.

He said Mohd Radzi hoped his videos would serve as a stark warning to others.