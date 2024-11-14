PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian government is grappling with the rising cost of treating vaping-related injuries, with expenses reaching as high as RM150,892.11 for a single patient hospitalised for 12 days, according to health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Addressing the Dewan Rakyat, Dr Dzulkefly cautioned that, without intervention, these costs could surge, with an estimated annual treatment expenditure of RM368 million by 2030.

From 2019 to September 30 thai year, a total of 41 cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (Evali) have been reported, prompting increased concern over the financial burden placed on the healthcare system.

Highlighting efforts to curb this trend, Dr Dzulkefly pointed to the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, which came into effect on October 1.

“This Act will protect children and teenagers from being influenced into smoking and at the same time, reduce smoking-related risks and also treatment costs borne by the government,” he stated.

The Act enforces stricter regulations on advertising, promoting, selling, and consuming smoking products in public spaces.

“We also hope to spread awareness regarding the dangers of smoking and encourage positive changes in lifestyle and habits for a better public health,” he said.

