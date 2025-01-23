KUALA LUMPUR: Various sectors, including education, investment, trade, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and digital, are expected to benefit directly from synergies and lucrative returns from the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that WEF 2025 has also served as a platform to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and other participating entities.

“The Annual Summit of the WEF 2025 is held to bring together national leaders through bilateral meetings, discussions, plenary sessions, and others, which will have a positive impact and thus a valuable experience to take home.

“I am deeply grateful to Allah Almighty for the warm reception and recognition received by Malaysia at this event,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

In a separate post, Anwar also emphasised that despite the rapid changes in technology and economy, the peace and harmony factor across continents must be taken into account to continue to maintain the stability of the world.

The Prime Minister said he underlined that point when delivering his keynote address at the High-Level Public Session: ASEAN Plenary titled ‘ASEAN - Even Stronger Together’, at the WEF yesterday.

He said that this critical point requires serious consideration by any country, bloc, or union seeking to ensure sustained investor interest and capitalise on existing trade opportunities.

“I also provided an example and views on the situation in Myanmar, where more engagement at various levels and relevant parties needs to be held, to ensure that the stability and peace of the ASEAN continent is maintained,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, attended WEF 2025 for the first time as Prime Minister after assuming office in 2022, at the invitation of WEF Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prof Klaus Schwab.

WEF 2025, which runs from Jan 20 to 24, is being held in Davos, Switzerland.