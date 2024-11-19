Varsity students lament high rental rates

PETALING JAYA: Cash-strapped city-based university students are complaining about finding it difficult to rent affordable places to live, while encountering many misleading advertisements.

Junior analyst Danish Afwan, 24, said expecting students who are not yet financially independent to pay high rent is “absurd”.

Danish, who was forced to live off-campus after being unable to secure a place at the university dormitory, ended up with a rental unit priced at RM500 per person, but the condition of the apartment room left much to be desired.

“The apartment was not at all as advertised. It looked fine in the pictures but when my two roommates and I moved in, we were shocked at how small our room was. It was only big enough for one person to live in comfortably but was rented to be shared by three people. Given the difficulty of finding something within our budget and with time running out, we had little choice but to accept it.”

He said beyond the physical discomfort, safety concerns were also a problem as the walls were made of plywood due to subdivision, which is a fire hazard, and the unit lacked proper ventilation, making it difficult to breathe at times, especially when cooking.

Masters in Mass Communications student Nur’Ain Natasha, 23, had a similar experience, sharing a room with three others in a house in Shah Alam.

“I am charged RM260 a month. Although cost was my first consideration since students are cash-strapped, a decent place to live costs a lot more. I was lucky to find an affordable place to rent but during my search, most places were overpriced for students.

“Distance from the university was another challenge. Without a car, I rely on bus routes and public transport. Thankfully, my university provides buses to certain locations, which has been a big help.”

She said finding suitable housemates with similar living preferences was another hurdle.

She added that during her degree, it was hard to find people willing to pay higher rent and most of her friends could not commit, forcing her to rent with strangers, which was not always comfortable.

“Living as a student is financially tough. People tell me to cook but groceries are expensive. I avoid food delivery as it costs RM40 to RM50 a week, so I buy instant noodles, rice and eggs to stretch my budget. Even then, I often rely on services such as SPayLater or Grab PayLater when money is tight.”

To address rental challenges, startup platforms such as “Bed and Buddies” have emerged.

Founded by Shafiq Aiman, 26, the startup connects students with registered hosts and potential housemates.

“The idea came from my experience as a student who struggled to find housemates. Bed and Buddies allows students to create profiles, which are matched with the most suitable accommodations and housemates.

“This reduces the pressure and uncertainty of finding a safe and affordable place to live. The platform also helps students avoid the stress of not knowing if they’ll find a housemate or if the rental space will meet their expectations.”

He said many students struggle to find the right accommodation or housemate for fear of getting scammed or feeling uncomfortable, and his platform is designed to avoid such problems.

“Anyone can use my platform. After seeing how it benefits students, I believe it could even go international although it is still a work in progress. I see great market potential for it, especially with the growing number of students facing housing challenges each year.”

He urged students to be cautious when seeking a place to rent as the wrong choice could lead to an unpleasant experience.