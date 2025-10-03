Vessel carrying activist Ardell Aryana intercepted by Israeli forces

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) has confirmed that the vessel Mikeno, which was carrying humanitarian activist Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, better known as Ardell Aryana, was intercepted by Israeli forces and is now no longer detected in motion.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, said they believe that the social media influencer and other participants on board the vessel had been moved to land after over 20 hours without contact.

“Based on tracking system monitoring and information received, the vessel Ardell was on is currently stationary.

“The first possibility is that the vessel is no longer moving, and the second possibility is that they are still on board the vessel, but are in the process of being transferred,” he told a media conference here on Thursday (October 2).

Commenting on claims that the vessel had supposedly approached the Gaza coastline because it was at the front of the flotilla and near the territorial waters, Sani Araby said the SNCC dismissed such speculation based on information and previously observed patterns of action.

He added that the SNCC believes that all 23 Malaysian participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) will be transferred to land soon for interrogation and temporary detention by the regime.

“However, we are currently unable to confirm this officially,” he said. - Bernama