Veteran actress Noor Azizah dies this morning - DJ Dave

IPOH: Veteran actress Datin Noor Azizah Azizul Hassan died at her residence in Kampung Sungai Paloh here early today.

Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) chairman Datuk DJ Dave, when confirming this, said he was informed of the passing of the 79-year-old actress by her daughter, Khairena.

“The remains will be taken to the Paloh Mosque in Ipoh and the funeral is expected after Zuhur today. She died at about 3 am due to shortness of breath,’ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Dave, Noor Azizah had returned to Kampung Sungai Paloh for the Aidilfitri celebration.

Noor Azizah began her acting career in 1965 through the film Dayang Senandong where she played the role of Puteri Mawarni before rising to fame by starring in films such as Raja Bersiong and Enam Jahanam.

Noor Azizah had acted in about 20 films, which also include Sri Andalas, Jangan Tinggal Daku, Durjana, Laksamana Do Re Mi and Malim Kundang.

Born in Kinta, Perak, she was given the honour to act in the Indonesian production, Malim Kundang, besides actor Rano Karno, and Jangan Kau Tangiskan.

She also starred in the Australian-produced drama series Bailey Bird in 1977, playing the role of Doctor Susan Lim.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) Hafiz Nafiah, in a statement, said that Noor Azizah, who had two children, had kidney problems and underwent dialysis treatment.

He said that Seniman was deeply saddened by her passing.

The creative industry has lost a very talented actress in the country, he said, adding that the top leadership and executive council members of the association extend their condolences to her family members and pray that she will be in heaven.