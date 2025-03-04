Victims of Putra Heights fire not ready to return home yet

KUALA LUMPUR: The condition of homes left in disrepair following last Tuesday’s gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, has left some affected residents hesitant to return, despite being granted permission today.

One of the victims, Sarah Amira Ahmad Idris, 28, said she was representing her family to inspect their home on Jalan 1/3B after being informed that electricity supply would be restored today.

“The moment I stepped inside, the smell was overwhelming—it made me dizzy. Our Raya dishes were still on the table, and the food in the fridge had spoiled after being without electricity for two days.

“We had stocked up on ingredients for an open house this weekend, but all those plans are gone now,“ she told reporters at the scene.

Sarah said while her family’s home did not suffer major damage, the exterior was covered in fire ash, and the interior was in disarray, leaving them mentally unprepared to return.

“With the infrastructure in ruins and access roads tightly controlled, my father decided that we should continue staying at my brother’s rented house in USJ1, Subang Jaya, for the time being,” she said.

Another resident, Dr Haslina Rusdi, 52, shared that she and her family also chose not to return home yet due to the condition of the house.

“I am supposed to return to work tomorrow, but because of this incident, I haven’t even thought about it yet.

“It was slightly after 8 am when I felt the front and back doors of my house shaking. My son, who was upstairs, shouted that there was a massive fire nearby and I immediately left the house with my two children and three cats,” she said.

Dr Haslina was met when waiting for her turn to get on the police truck to return to her house to conduct an inventory inspection.

Earlier, Petaling District Officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed said that the electricity supply to the 115 affected houses would be restored if their wiring was found to be in good condition.

He emphasised that only homes deemed safe would be allowed to be reoccupied.