‘Victory Day’ a reminder for nations to uphold sovereignty

PETALING JAYA: The Victory Day Parade hosted by China to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II is a reminder that nations must defend and uphold their sovereignty, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the message is especially relevant in today’s volatile global landscape, where instability persists and the international order continues to weaken.

Citing the atrocities in Gaza, Anwar noted that Israel’s assault on Palestinians shows how international norms are being blatantly disregarded.

“For me, this commemoration is a reminder that every nation must remain free, independent and sovereign, and that such independence must always be respected.

“The post-war embrace of peace, as well as China’s struggle against colonialism and oppression, should serve as lessons for today’s generation, particularly within our region,” he told Malaysian media at the conclusion of his working visit to Beijing and Tianjin this week.

On the domestic front, Anwar said the government is considering extending the East Coast Rail Link from Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang, near the Thai border, to spur economic activity in the underdeveloped border town.

He said the proposal remains at a preliminary stage, with a technical team tasked to review costs, financing and development plans.

Anwar added that the matter was also raised in his meetings yesterday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

“The proposal is towards that direction, about 20 to 25km to Rantau Panjang near the Thai border,” he said.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said he hopes the project can be realised as part of efforts to lift the area’s economy.

“The stretch from Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang, particularly around Rantau Panjang, remains relatively underdeveloped.

“We hope that with this and a station there, the development and business ecosystem can be improved,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had told the Dewan Rakyat last month that further discussions with China and the main contractor, China Communications Construction Co Ltd, were still required as the project is ongoing and the Rantau Panjang extension would need to be incorporated into the wider package.

Anwar also confirmed that Li will represent China at the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of October.

During his four-day visit, Anwar held bilateral talks with Xi and Li, focusing on cooperation in infrastructure, ports, artificial intelligence, education and trade.

The trip secured potential investments worth RM905 million in the chemical and technology sectors, along with possible exports worth RM180 million through e-commerce giant JD.com.

He also met with the China Semiconductor Industry Association and Matrix, with discussions expected to unlock export opportunities worth RM2 billion over the next two years, reinforcing Malaysia’s role in the semiconductor industry.

Anwar further held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkmenistan, the prime minister of Egypt and leaders from Pakistan, Cambodia and Nepal.

The conflicts in Gaza and Myanmar were among the key issues discussed.

He stressed the need for reform at the United Nations, echoing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a more democratic and inclusive system.

Anwar was among foreign leaders who joined Xi at the Victory Parade at Tiananmen Square.