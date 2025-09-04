Naomi Osaka defeats Karolina Muchova to reach US Open semi-finals

NAOMI OSAKA advanced to the US Open semi-finals with a straight-sets victory over Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Wednesday.

The Japanese 23rd seed secured her 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win in just under two hours during their quarter-final clash.

This marks Osaka’s deepest Grand Slam run since winning the Australian Open in 2021.

The two-time US Open champion will now face eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in Thursday’s semi-finals.

Osaka has defeated three higher-ranked opponents during her journey to the final four.

She previously eliminated third seed Coco Gauff in the last 16 round.

Osaka displayed flashes of the class that earned her four Grand Slam singles titles before her 2023 career pause.

“It was an incredibly difficult match,“ Osaka said after her Arthur Ashe Stadium victory.

“She’s one of the best players in the world. Every time I play her it’s incredibly difficult,“ the 2018 and 2020 champion added.

The 27-year-old expressed gratitude for returning to elite tennis after her hiatus.

“I’m just really grateful to be here. Honestly I was sitting up there and watching and hoping I would have the opportunity to play on this court again.”

Osaka revealed her dream of returning to this stage was now coming true.

Break point opportunities were scarce during the high-quality first set due to strong serving from both players.

Muchova had a lone break point chance in the opening game but failed to convert. The set breakthrough came in the tenth game when Muchova hit a wild forehand wide.

This error gave Osaka three set points at 0-40 in the crucial game. Muchova saved the first set point but Osaka converted the second to take the set.

The second set start was delayed when Muchova took a medical timeout. She returned to court with heavy strapping on her left thigh.

Muchova showed no immediate signs of discomfort and broke serve to lead 1-0. Osaka immediately broke back to level the set at 1-1.

Break opportunities remained rare as the set followed the first set’s pattern. Muchova appeared to gain control when she broke for a 5-4 lead.

She then served for the set but Osaka broke back to love. The match ultimately progressed to a tie-break that Osaka dominated.

Osaka sealed her semi-final place with the tie-break victory. – AFP