Video allegedly defaming PM Anwar: 11 police reports received - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 11 reports regarding a viral video allegedly defaming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in connection with his CNN interview, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said 12 witnesses have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said.

“The Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) at Bukit Aman is handling the investigation, and the case file will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) soon,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, the Gerak Gempur Media Sosial Rakyat (SGGMSR) Secretariat, a coalition of 20 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) lodged a police report over the video.

SGGMSR spokesperson Shahbudin Embun said the video, uploaded by an individual using the YouTube account “Papa Berry Studio,” was aimed at inciting public anger, particularly among Muslims in Malaysia.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed receiving the report and said the matter had been referred to Bukit Aman’s USJT for further action.