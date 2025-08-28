Shopee launches RM10m Payung campaign with RM1 vouchers

PUTRAJAYA: Shopee is offering RM100 vouchers for every purchase of RM1, along with free delivery services, under its Shopee Payung RM100 Campaign from Aug 31 to Sept 16, with an allocation of RM10 million.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the campaign will benefit an estimated 100,000 customers and was introduced to complement the government’s SARA cash aid programme, which provides RM100 to about 20 million adult Malaysians.

“For just RM1, users will receive vouchers worth RM100 to be used across Shopee’s platforms, including ShopeeFood, Shopee Live and ShopeePay.

“In addition, Shopee is offering free delivery for purchases made between Aug 31 and Sept 16, 2025,” he told reporters today after launching the National and Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at the ministry level.

Armizan said the initiatives carried out by KPDN agencies together with Shopee reflect a commitment to serving the people and stand as a token of appreciation for the unity of Malaysians in building a more peaceful and prosperous nation.