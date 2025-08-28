Johor assemblywoman calls for earthquake awareness in community resilience

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent tremors in Johor, including Jementah, are a reminder that the government must step up efforts to raise public awareness about seismic risks, said Jementah assemblywoman Ng Kor Sim.

She said although Malaysia is not located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, the incident shows that public knowledge of how to respond in those critical few moments is still lacking and needs urgent attention.

“The tragic earthquake in Ranau, Sabah in 2015, which claimed 18 lives, highlighted the human cost of being unprepared and even when tremors are less severe, confusion often follows.

“During the 6.2-magnitude quake in Sumatra in Feb 2022, Malaysians reported feeling tremors in Johor, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur, leading many to rush out of buildings or spread unverified rumours on social media. This created unnecessary panic and anxiety,” she said in a statement today.

Ng added that equipping communities with simple and clear guidelines, such as seeking shelter under a sturdy table, can go a long way in reducing panic and harm, while better awareness of how earthquakes occur in Malaysia will also reduce the spread of misinformation.

“Just as we prepare for floods and fires, the Government should also make tremor preparedness part of the same culture of readiness. Schools, workplaces and neighbourhood associations can help raise awareness about earthquakes and instill safety habits that strengthen resilience across the community,” she said.

Ng also emphasised the importance of public confidence in the safety of the buildings people live, work and study in.

She suggested that periodic safety audits of high-rise structures and public facilities should be encouraged to ensure they can withstand minor tremors.

“These audits do not suggest that Malaysia faces imminent danger, but rather that vigilance and preparedness are part of responsible governance. Regular community drills, clear communication channels during emergencies and engagement with local leaders can help ensure that accurate information reaches people quickly.

“By strengthening awareness and reinforcing preparedness, we not only safeguard lives but also build confidence in our ability to face future challenges together,” she added.

On Aug 24, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) confirmed two weak quakes were recorded, a 4.1-magnitude tremor in Segamat at 6.13 am and a 2.8-magnitude quake in Yong Peng at 9 am.

MetMalaysia also confirmed that yesterday a 3.2-magnitude quake occurred at 8.59 am in Segamat, with tremors felt in parts of Johor and southern Pahang. - Bernama