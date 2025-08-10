Vietnamese man remanded for supermarket theft and baby snatch attempt

BUTTERWORTH: A Vietnamese man accused of trying to snatch an 11-month-old baby while escaping after stealing from a supermarket has been remanded for four days.

The 36-year-old security guard was detained under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft, Section 324 for causing hurt, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman confirmed the remand until August 13 to assist investigations.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs, and he has no prior record,“ Anuar told Bernama.

A viral video showed the suspect holding a plastic bag and a knife while attempting to pull the baby from a woman’s arms.

The incident occurred at 12.45 pm when a supermarket supervisor caught the man trying to leave with unpaid seafood.

As the supervisor intervened, the suspect broke free and grabbed the baby while brandishing a knife.

Staff and shoppers swiftly subdued the man and handed him over to arriving police officers. - Bernama