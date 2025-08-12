Xi and Brazil’s Lula champion self-reliance amid US trade tensions

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised unity and self-reliance during a phone call with Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The two leaders discussed strengthening ties amid growing global trade tensions.

Xi highlighted China and Brazil as models for emerging economies in the Global South.

He urged nations to oppose unilateralism and protectionism, indirectly referencing US trade policies.

The call followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Lula had earlier signalled plans to coordinate with China and India against US trade measures.

State media Xinhua reported Xi describing bilateral relations as at an “all-time high”.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of multilateral forums like the G20 and BRICS.

They pledged deeper cooperation in health, energy, digital economy, and satellite technology.

Brazil remains a key soy exporter to China, which faces US pressure to diversify suppliers.

Trump recently urged China to increase soybean imports from the US to balance trade.

Lula visited China in May, rejecting Cold War divisions while seeking stronger regional ties.

China has overtaken the US as Brazil’s top trading partner in recent years.

Two-thirds of Latin American nations now participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The leaders also addressed climate change and the Ukraine conflict during their hour-long discussion. - AFP