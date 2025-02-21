PETALING JAYA: A recent suggestion by a Johor exco to apply a vigilante approach to tackling those flouting the smoking ban is not the right approach, said Jementah assemblywoman Ng Kor Sim.

In a statement, today, Ng said while she supports enforcement of smoking bans in non-designated areas, including restaurants, she does not believe that turning ordinary Malaysians into vigilantes is the right approach.

“Firstly, doing so could set off unnecessary conflicts. Last year in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, a fight nearly broke out when a diner took a photo of a smoker at a restaurant.

“The video of the confrontation went viral, highlighting the real risk of physical disputes arising from this approach, she said.

Ng also opined that confronting smokers—who may react aggressively—should not be the responsibility of the public.

“It is unfair and unsafe to expect everyday Malaysians to engage in enforcement, as this could potentially put themselves at risk,” she said.

Ng was responding to last week’s reports that Johor Health and Environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon had called on the public to take photos and record videos of individuals smoking in prohibited areas, such as restaurants, and submit them to the authorities for further action.

“There is also the issue of privacy. What safeguards are in place to ensure that these photos and videos do not end up being circulated on social media, leading to public shaming?

“There is no guarantee that complaints will be handled discreetly. Without proper oversight, this initiative could easily be misused as a tool for harassment or false accusations,” she said.

Instead of relying on the public, Ng called on the Health Ministry and the Johor Health and Environment Committee to step up its enforcement through proper channels.

“This includes installing CCTV cameras at smoking hotspots, dispatching more enforcement officers, and ensuring that fines are strictly imposed.

“I suggest that the Johor Health and Environment committee chairman retract his advice asking the public to take on this role.

“While the goal of reducing smoking in non-designated areas is important, this approach is not the solution.

“Proper enforcement by trained personnel is a much better way to ensure compliance without causing unnecessary risks and conflicts,” she added.