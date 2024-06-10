Villagers unite to search for missing Zuzina

GUA MUSANG: Over 30 residents from Kampung Bering, Kampung Pasik, and Kuala Wook continued their search for Zuzina Abine, an Orang Asli woman who has been missing since Sept 20, despite the search and rescue (SAR) operations being suspended a week after her disappearance.

Kampung Bering Lama village head Anjang Ranget, 60, said they had searched up to 10 kilometres (km) from Kampung Bering up to the border area of ​​Kampung Gawin, Post Gob, but efforts to find the 32-year-old proved futile.

“Previously, the police and fire department used tracker dogs but could not find any signs such as Zuzina’s slippers, clothes or footprints,” he told reporters here today.

“If we manage to find traces left by Zuzina, the services of a ‘dukun’ (shaman) from the Orang Asli community may be used.”

The victim’s sister, Timah Ason, 37, said that on the day of the incident, her sister, who was suffering from epilepsy, left the house at 7 am unnoticed by family members. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and batik clothing.

“Zuzina may be lost...our family misses her very much and hope she is found safely,“ she said.

Earlier, Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani and representatives from several agencies delivered food aid as a sign of support to the families and villagers who continued with their quest to find the victim.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the SAR operation was suspended on Sept 27 after a search within a 2.5 km radius from the victim’s house failed to find any clues about the missing woman’s whereabouts. The case has been classified as a missing person’s case.

He said the SAR operation also involved several agencies, such as the fire and rescue department, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), and Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

It was previously reported that police were tracking an Orang Asli woman known as Zuzina from Kampung Bering Lama, Pos Pasik.The 152-centimetre-tall Zuzina, weighs 43 kilogrammes, is short, dark-skinned, with curly hair and round eyes. She also has a scar on her right calf.