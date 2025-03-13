Viral tip-off leads to arrests in MyKad fraud operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people have been arrested in connection with a fake MyKad syndicate, following a viral social media post by a victim who suffered significant financial losses due to identity fraud.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the arrests, revealing that the first suspect, a 35-year-old local, was arrested on March 7 at a residence in Kampung Pandan Dalam.

“The suspect was found in possession of a counterfeit MyKad in his wallet. Investigations revealed that he had used a cloned MyKad to fraudulently purchase a mobile phone in Cheras, resulting in losses exceeding RM14,000 for the victim,” said Saifuddin.

The victim, identified as Hafis Aliaziz, had previously lost his MyKad in 2013 and filed a police report. The lost identification card was later misused by an unknown party.

Following the arrest, the suspect was charged with possessing and using a fake MyKad under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Further investigations led authorities to a fake MyKad production centre in Pandan Indah, Ampang, where a second suspect, a 31-year-old man holding a MyKas (Temporary Resident Identification Card), was arrested. The suspect is married to a local.

The minister said the raid uncovered equipment used to manufacture fake MyKad, including laptops, printers, a laminating machine, and hard disks.

“Officers seized six MyKad—two belonging to legitimate individuals and four confirmed as fake,” he said.

The second suspect was also charged under Regulation 25(1)(e) for possessing counterfeit MyKad and identification documents belonging to others. The court sentenced him to 10 months in prison and imposed a RM3,000 fine in default three months’ jail.

Saifuddin also said the ministry would not drop the ball on tackling identity fraud and maintaining the integrity of the national identification system.

“Cases like these highlight the importance of securing personal identification and reporting lost documents immediately to prevent misuse,” he said.