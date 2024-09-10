Viral video of roti canai seller washing wok with drain water not from Shah Alam - MBSA

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has clarified that a viral video showing a trader washing a wok, allegedly using drain water, did not occur within its administrative area.

MBSA, in a statement today, said that following the viral video, immediate action was taken to identify the location of the stall, and checks revealed that the stall was not under its jurisdiction.

“MBSA advises the public not to make any false statements that could cause confusion among the community.

“Legal action can be taken against any party spreading false news as it tarnishes MBSA’s image,“ read the statement.

MBSA also reminded that strict action would be taken against food handlers who did not comply with hygiene regulations under the Food Handlers By-Laws (Shah Alam City Council) 2007.

The public is also encouraged to lodge complaints with MBSA if they find any food handlers or premises failing to maintain cleanliness through the SISPA public complaints management system.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media showing a roti canai seller washing a wok, allegedly using drain water, which sparked public outrage.