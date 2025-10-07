Vivy Yusof and Fadza granted passport release for Islamic retreat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has granted FashionValet founders Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar temporary access to their international passports.

Judge Rosli Ahmad approved the couple’s application to attend an Islamic programme in Istanbul and Bosnia.

Their lawyer Shaarvin Raaj requested the passports be released immediately to facilitate visa applications.

The passports must be returned to the court on November 13 following their travel period.

The couple is scheduled to attend the Islamic Historical Retreat to Istanbul-Bosnia with Sheikh Wael Ibrahim from November 4 to 11.

Deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah did not object to the request.

This marks the second time the court has allowed the couple temporary passport access.

They previously received a similar release to perform umrah in December last year.

Vivy Sofinas Yusof and Fadzarudin Shah Anuar face criminal breach of trust charges involving 8 million ringgit.

The funds were investment amounts from Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad.

They are accused of authorising payment from FashionValet’s corporate account to 30 Maple Sdn Bhd without board approval.

The alleged offence occurred on August 21, 2018, at Public Bank Berhad’s Bukit Damansara branch.

They are charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code read with Section 34.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, whipping, and a possible fine. – Bernama