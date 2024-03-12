TAWAU: A student of Lahad Datu Vocational College told the High Court here today that Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, who was found dead at the college, had asked for help due to pain after being beaten in Dormitory Room 5 Belian on the night of March 21.

The student, who is the 13th prosecution witness and a friend of the victim, said Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat sought help from other students in the room, telling them that he could no longer endure the pain.

“Then the second accused told him to keep quiet,” said the witness when testifying before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol.

Thirteen students, aged between 16 and 19, are jointly charged with the murder of Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat, 17, at Dormitory Room 7 Resak and 5 Belian, Lahad Datu Vocational College, between 9.00 pm on March 21 this year and 7.38 am the following day (March 22).

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Meanwhile, during the examination in chief by deputy public prosecutor Ng Juhn Tao, the witness told the court that he was in Dormitory Room 5 Belian when at about 11 pm, he saw Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat being surrounded by nine of the accused.

He said they were the first, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 11th and 13th accused.

“The first and 11th accused hit the victim, the others just kept quiet. About five to 10 minutes later, the second accused arrived,“ said the witness, adding that he did not report the incident because he was stopped by the 13 accused.

The witness also told the court he saw the second accused kicking and stepping on Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat’s back many times in the room.

Also appearing for the prosecution, were deputy public prosecutors Nur Nisla Abd Latif and Ng Juhn Tao.

Eight of the 13 accused are represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamaruddin Mohmad Chinki and Chen Wen Jye, while the remaining five are represented by lawyers Mohamad Zairi, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhassany P Kang and Kusni Ambotuwo.