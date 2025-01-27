KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called on the Chinese community to continue strengthening cross-ethnic integration to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.

He said efforts to promote integration should not be limited to mere discourse but must be translated into concrete and effective actions.

“Close cooperation among ethnic groups should be a priority to achieve collective well-being,” he said in a special message in conjunction with the 2025 Chinese New Year celebration.

According to him, the Bumiputera community should also leverage the experience and expertise of the Chinese community in economic, entrepreneurial and educational fields to enhance competitiveness together.

“The Chinese community has played a crucial role in driving Sarawak’s success,” he said, adding that under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the community continues to be a strategic partner in various state development initiatives.

Tun Wan Junaidi also stressed the importance of education in Sarawak’s development and urged all communities to master science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), alongside English and Mathematics.

“Mastering STEM will not only enhance the competitiveness of Sarawakians but also ensure their active participation in the state’s overall development,” he said, expressing confidence that the Sarawak government’s initiative to introduce free higher education from next year will provide greater access to quality education for the people.

He encouraged everyone to take the Chinese New Year celebration as an opportunity to start anew by strengthening family bonds, improving work quality and contributing to social harmony.

“In an increasingly challenging world, cooperation and mutual understanding among ethnic groups are key to shared success,” he said.