KUALA LUMPUR: Police are appealing for public help regarding a fatal accident on the Cheras-Kajang Expressway on Oct 12, which saw a motorcyclist killed.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the accident was believed to have happened at 5.55 am which caused the death of the 53-year-old local man.

“The motorcyclist was apparently involved in an accident with a lorry whose registration number could not be identified. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

He asked anyone with information or dashboard camera footage of the accident to contact the nearest station or investigating officer Insp Narol Hisham Endi at 019-5897115.

In another unrelated matter in Kuantan, Bentong police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing since Oct 11 from Taman Saga in Bentong.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said he received a report about the disappearance of Khairul Amir Ismail, 24, at 3.43 pm today.

He said the man with tanned skin, 165 centimetres (5.4 feet) tall and weighing 60 kilogrammes was last seen in a collared t-shirt (brown and white striped) and black trousers.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward to the nearest police station or call Bentong police at 09-2222222,“ he said in a statement tonight.