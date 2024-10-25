‘MADANI’ series plate bidding nets RM2.62m - JPJ

PUTRAJAYA: The bidding for the special vehicle registration number under the “MADANI” series held from Oct 19 to 23 netted a collection of RM2.62 million, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

In a statement today, he said that MADANI 6 garnered the highest bid at RM68,888, followed by MADANI 5 at RM58,001, MADANI 4 at RM55,000, MADANI 3 at RM51,111, and MADANI 33 at RM42,110.

He added that 5,632 people participated in the bidding process, with 3,263 successfully securing their desired registration numbers.

“The MADANI series plate has also seen a significant response from bidders in support of the Malaysia MADANI agenda, which indirectly promotes the MADANI values that reflect the spirit and aspirations of the nation,” he said.

Aedy Fadly further said that the five most sought-after numbers were MADANI 1118, with 17 bidders, MADANI 8055 (15 bidders), MADANI 998 and MADANI 1305 (13 bidders each) and MADANI 113 (12 bidders).

“JPJ congratulates the successful bidders who received official results yesterday. We also thank all participants for joining the auction through the JPJeBid system to secure their preferred vehicle registration numbers,” he said.

The MADANI series bidding is part of the Transport Ministry’s efforts to fulfil the government’s vision by implementing various initiatives for the people, such as the MyLESEN Programme, the Helmet Exchange Programme and the FlySISWA subsidy.