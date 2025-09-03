Warisan to go solo in Sabah state election - Shafie

LAHAD DATU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) has decided to contest solo at the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal confirmed the decision when contacted today.

“Even without huge financial resources, our party offers leadership regardless of race and is capable of placing Sabah and its people on the right track,” he said.

The party won 23 state seats in the previous election but only has 14 states due to defections by several of its assemblymen.

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was previously reported saying that the state government had till October to dissolve the state assembly and call fresh elections.