Water safety passport for workers to be enforced by early 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The Water Safety Passport, which emphasises compliance with safety procedures and risk awareness among workers, is expected to be enforced by early 2026, according to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

In today’s statement, SPAN announced that the programme is set to be implemented in stages, starting next month, with the development of training modules and a pilot run scheduled for the end of the year.

“Each participant, comprising workers in the water services industry, will be awarded a Water Safety Passport after completing the training, as proof of basic safety qualification recognised by SPAN and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH),” read the statement.

Introduced by SPAN, the development of the Water Safety Passport module is the result of a collaboration between SPAN and NIOSH, supported by water supply and sewerage operators, aimed at strengthening risk control and safety within the national water services industry.

According to SPAN, the initiative serves as a benchmark for joint efforts to enhance safety awareness and knowledge among workers in Malaysia’s water services industry.

“With the implementation of this programme, SPAN is confident that occupational safety standards in the water industry will be further reinforced, contributing to safer, more efficient and resilient water service delivery,” read the statement.

The exchange ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding documents for the collaboration took place during the ASEAN Safety and Health Workers 2025 Summit, organised by NIOSH at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Aug 4. - Bernama