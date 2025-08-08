Pantai Dalam fire victims to receive long-term aid, says Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR: The long-term assistance plan for victims of the Pantai Dalam fire will be carefully studied before implementation.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that his ministry is organising meetings with affected families and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“First, we will engage with the affected families to explore what kinds of support, beyond financial aid and emergency relief, can be provided.”

Fahmi mentioned the possibility of relocating victims to nearby People’s Housing Projects (PPR) during reconstruction.

“For the shops and business premises that were affected, I will be meeting with DBKL, landlords, shop operators, and other relevant parties to discuss the next steps.”

He spoke during a visit to Al-Khwarizmi Religious Primary School, now serving as a relief centre for 66 victims from 17 families.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, noted that the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed severe structural damage.

“The damage is extensive...the premises, frames and structures, mostly made of wood, are beyond repair and pose a safety hazard.”

He added that demolition and reconstruction may be necessary for safety reasons.

“We will explore what kind of assistance can be channelled to support the redevelopment of this area.”

Earlier, Fahmi inspected the fire site, which destroyed 14 squatter houses and four shop premises.

The fire, which started around 11 pm yesterday, affected Mydin Mart and Pasaraya Karnival.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department reported 80 per cent damage to the residential area and nearby shop lots. - Bernama