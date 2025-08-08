ASEAN marks 58 years of unity, draws praise

KUALA LUMPUR: World leaders and foreign envoys took to social media on Thursday to convey their well wishes to ASEAN on its 58th anniversary, underscoring the bloc’s enduring role in promoting regional peace, prosperity and cooperation.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described ASEAN as a “key partner” and celebrated the deepening ties between New Zealand and Southeast Asia, especially as both sides mark 50 years of diplomatic partnership this year.

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is 58 years old, and there’s something that New Zealand wants to acknowledge and to celebrate,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

Luxon noted that ASEAN is now New Zealand’s fourth-largest trading partner, with strong people-to-people ties, including nearly 10,000 students from Southeast Asia currently studying in New Zealand.

“Our relationship is delivering economic growth at both ends... and to all ASEAN friends, here’s to 50 years of friendship and many, many more to come. Happy ASEAN Day to you,” he added.

Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong also joined in the regional celebration, stating on X, “Today, we celebrate ASEAN’s achievements in promoting regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

“Australia is a partner Southeast Asia can count on,” she said, reaffirming Canberra’s longstanding commitment to the region.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Danielle Heinecke, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Australia’s status as ASEAN’s longest-standing dialogue partner since 1974.

“We continue to work closely with Malaysia to advance its goals as ASEAN Chair, and remain committed to deepening our partnership grounded in ASEAN centrality,” she said in her X post tagging the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and regional missions.

Framed by the iconic Kuala Lumpur skyline in the background, including the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), Australia’s Ambassador to ASEAN, Tiffany McDonald delivered her ASEAN Day message, thanking envoys across the region for showcasing the depth of ties between Australia and ASEAN.

“Our relationship is more active and more important than ever. As ASEAN’s first dialogue partner and a comprehensive strategic partner, we are proud to work with ASEAN as it implements its vision of a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred community,” she said.

Australia, ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner and one of its Comprehensive Strategic Partners, is also celebrating 70 years of diplomatic presence in Malaysia.

Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata, also posted his message on X, saying Japan “reaffirms its commitment to working closely with ASEAN as a trusted partner for decades to come.”

“We commend Malaysia’s leadership as Chair and will continue to strongly support ASEAN,” he said.

Meanwhile, Canadian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Jodi Robinson, who attended the ASEAN Day celebration in Cyberjaya today, also offered her congratulations to the regional bloc.

In a LinkedIn post with event photos, she wrote, “Happy ASEAN Day. Prime Minister Anwar’s address focused on the need for ASEAN countries to push forward, to move beyond securing centrality and ensure ASEAN remains durable and strong with enhanced intra-economic relations.”

The United States (US) also reaffirmed its commitment to ASEAN, with the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur posting on X that Washington remains a “durable and reliable partner” of the regional bloc.

“The US continues to be a key contributor to economic growth in the region through far-reaching US-ASEAN commercial and trade ties, which support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the United States and ASEAN,” it said, noting that the US remains the top source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in ASEAN.

The Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his ASEAN Day message published by The Global New Light of Myanmar, extended his wishes for sustained peace and prosperity among ASEAN nations.

“I wish all our peoples across the ASEAN Member States continued success, peace and prosperity in the years ahead. May the enduring spirit of ASEAN continue to live collectively in the hearts of our peoples,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, through Voice of Vietnam, highlighted the core values that continue to define the ASEAN spirit.

“Cooperation strengthens us, dialogue connects us, innovation drives us, and resilience defines us. But above all, solidarity remains ASEAN’s most outstanding trait,” he said in conjunction with the regional bloc’s 58th anniversary.

ASEAN, established on Aug 8, 1967, comprises 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Malaysia took over the role of ASEAN Chair on January 1 this year from Laos.

This year is Malaysia’s fifth ASEAN Chairmanship, having assumed the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. - Bernama