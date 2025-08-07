Water tariff audit mechanism in focus at Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The audit mechanism for additional revenue from water tariff adjustments will dominate discussions in the Dewan Rakyat today.

State water operators had pledged to use these funds for infrastructure repairs and development.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) will question the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation on the monitoring process.

He seeks clarity on penalties for operators failing to meet KPIs after tariff benefits.

Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will direct queries to the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry regarding Malaysia’s 19% tariff negotiation outcome with the US.

Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will press the Foreign Minister on urging the UN to stop Zionist attacks in Gaza.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will highlight accessibility improvements for Persons with Disabilities in public transport.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) will inquire about registered informal care workers and aging society policies.

Post-question time, MPs will debate the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week.

The plan outlines national strategies from 2026 to 2030 under the theme “Reshaping Development.”

The Dewan Rakyat session runs for 24 days until August 28. -Bernama