Waving foreign flags: Police record statements from three people

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have recorded statements from three individuals in their investigation into the waving of foreign flags during an international religious gathering in Taman Sentosa here on Oct 20.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said police have also contacted the organiser, who is currently in Bangkok, to return and provide a statement.

“A police report was made on Oct 28. The investigation is being conducted under Section 3(1) of the National Emblems Act 1949, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after attending the Community Policing programme in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration at Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

Kumar said the organiser did not apply for a permit from the police because the event was organised in an enclosed area, however, permission had been obtained from the Johor Bahru City Council.

“For information, police were monitoring the parade. The flag-waving was not on the road (and) not during the parade but inside the building (shopping centre) of Taman Sentosa,” he clarified.

He added that the event was also joined by participants from abroad.