KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) supports the move by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to set up a special committee to study work scheduling and the empowerment of healthcare service delivery.

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat hopes that the committee will consider the views of all stakeholders, including trade union representatives and employees directly involved in healthcare services.

“Any changes in the working hours system must be implemented holistically by taking into account the balance between service needs, worker welfare and the effectiveness in service delivery to the people.

“The Cabinet’s decision to review the proposed Waktu Bekerja Berlainan (WBB) is a right step towards ensuring any changes made are based on thorough research and take into account the interests and welfare of all parties,” he said in a statement today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had previously clarified that the Cabinet decided to shelve the WBB (staggered working hours system) pilot project to allow for more comprehensive engagement with all relevant parties.

Meanwhile, Adnan said that the WBB proposal did not originate from the Administrative and Diplomatic Service (PTD) as misinterpreted by certain parties but was, in fact, a proposal from the Medical Advisory and Action Committee (MAAC).

“As such, it is appropriate for any party to blame the PTD without basis. PTD always plays a crucial role in helping the government implement policies professionally and with integrity for the benefit of the nation,” he said.