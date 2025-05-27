SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is waiting for the full investigation report regarding a student allegedly reprimanded by a teacher at a primary school canteen on April 14.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the case is under investigation by the Selangor Education Department and any action will be determined only after a thorough inquiry.

“The Education Department is reviewing the matter. We will wait for their report. We need to understand the cause of the incident and the extent of the teacher’s anger.

“We cannot immediately penalise the teacher as they may be under pressure from challenging environments. Mutual understanding is essential,” he said after officiating the Selangor Islamic Religious Department Teachers’ Day celebration today.

The incident gained public attention following the circulation of a 2-minute 32-second video showing a student sobbing while explaining something to a teacher who was scolding her at the school canteen.

In response, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek reportedly stated that the ministry will take full responsibility and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Fadhlina also expressed regret over the incident, especially given the widespread circulation of the video and its significant impact on the community.