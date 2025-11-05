TAWAU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has praised the initiative to hold the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at the district level, as it helps entrepreneurs boost their income and spur domestic economic growth.

He said such programmes give local entrepreneurs and the public access to information about entrepreneurship initiatives while promoting local products to a broader audience.

“This effort is also a step towards engaging the people, ensuring that the promotion of MADANI Government development programmes extends beyond selected areas.

“This is proof that the MADANI Government never neglects its responsibilities to the people, no matter where they are,“ he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the PMR 2025 at the Tawau Municipal Council Square today. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the closing ceremony.

Hajiji also expressed hope that the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives (KUSKOP) will continue to provide such programmes in Sabah, thereby empowering entrepreneurship development in the state.

He said several entrepreneurship initiatives have been introduced in Sabah, including the ‘Premis Tamu Desa’ project, the TEKUN TikTok Shop, and the establishment of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Hub by SME Corporation Malaysia, which benefits over 50,000 MSME entrepreneurs in Sabah.

“The ehsan@KUSKOP initiative is a viable means to eradicate extreme poverty through targeted interventions that include mentoring, training, funding, and thorough monitoring,“ he said.

Hajiji also called for better access to banking services, particularly from KUSKOP-affiliated agencies like Bank Rakyat, by suggesting opening more branches or installing ATMs in rural areas.

He added that Sabah also offers various entrepreneurship development programmes for youth, such as the Youth Entrepreneur Success Scheme, under the Sabah Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Hajiji said programmes such as the Graduate Entrepreneur Scheme Workshop (BUSS) and the Technical Entrepreneur Scheme Workshop (BEST) are provided for graduates and university leavers under the Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

“The state government, through Yayasan Usaha Maju (YUM), an agency established in 1995, continues to support traders by offering microloans to targeted groups, including women entrepreneurs who require capital to grow their businesses,“ he said.

He added that Sabah has significantly reduced poverty and hardcore poverty rates and remains committed to intensifying efforts to eliminate hardship in the state.

Hajiji expressed optimism that the strong ties between the state and federal governments will continue to be strengthened.

“We are optimistic that the cooperation and close ties between the state and federal governments are essential for our collective success in achieving the goals of a MADANI society that is progressive, knowledgeable, possesses integrity, and thrives in a prosperous and harmonious environment,“ he added.