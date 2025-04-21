KUALA LUMPUR: Students wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge on their uniform will be an effective way to instil a patriotic spirit and cultivate a love for the country from their school days.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this would be a solid foundation in educating loyal, caring, and proud citizens towards a national identity.

“I feel very proud to see these children wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge with enthusiasm and confidence, We want to raise a generation that always loves, cares, and wants to fight for the country.

“This country belongs to all of us The spirit of togetherness is what needs to be continuously nurtured for a brighter future for Negeri Sembilan and Malaysia,“ he told reporters at the Aidilfitri Celebrations, organised by the Seremban City Council (MBS) today.

Aminuddin said that by emphasising the symbol or badge of the Jalur Gemilang, the spirit of camaraderie among students can be strengthened, carrying through to their adulthood.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, schools that are not under the purview of the Ministry of Education (MOE), including those under the Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK), are encouraged to implement the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge among their students.

State Education Department (JPN) deputy director (School Management Sector) Mat Lazim Mohammad said the department is open to the participation of YIK schools or any other educational institutions interested in implementing this initiative.

“However, its implementation must adhere to the standards or guidelines set in the MOE Circular Letter,“ he told reporters at the Symbolic Ceremony of the Jalur Gemilang Badge Wearing for Educational Institutions under the MOE at the Kelantan level in Kota Bharu today.

Commenting further, Mat Lazim said that among the procedures for wearing the badge that must be followed are wearing it on the right side of the uniform; aligned with the name tag; wearing it in a neat, clean, and undamaged condition; and it should not be used on inappropriate clothing or arbitrarily.

He also said that any modifications to the badge are not allowed, including changes in position, size, shape or colour.

Meanwhile, 313,570 secondary and primary school students across Kelantan wore the Jalur Gemilang badge simultaneously this morning, as a symbol of unity and love for the country.

Previously, the MOE announced that the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge on student uniforms would be implemented in stages across all educational institutions under the ministry’s purview, starting today.