Selangor’s Ehsan Dairy Farm to boost local milk production by 2026

KUALA KUBU BHARU: The Selangor Agriculture Development Corporation (SADC) will launch the large-scale Ehsan Dairy Farm by early 2026 to strengthen local dairy production.

Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi, SADC’s group CEO, stated the project targets reducing Malaysia’s reliance on imported dairy, currently at 94.7%.

The 42-acre Sungai Tengi facility will rear 1,200 hybrid Jersey-Holstein cows to yield 1.8 million litres of milk annually.

Mohamad Khairil noted the farm will generate RM7.5 million yearly and create 100 jobs, supporting Selangor’s Food Security Action Framework 2021-2025.

Deputy PM Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari attended the farm’s groundbreaking ceremony today.

The farm will deploy smart tech like automated milking systems and health-monitoring neck collars for precision livestock management.

Mohamad Khairil added, “This federal-state collaboration will position Ehsan Dairy as Malaysia’s benchmark for modern dairy farming.”

The initiative aligns with national agro-food modernisation goals to stabilise domestic food supply chains.

SADC, a Selangor state entity, focuses on agri-development projects to enhance socioeconomic growth through commercial and CSR programmes. - Bernama