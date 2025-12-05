PUTRAJAYA: A total of 99,601 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) have been reported nationwide as of Week 17 of this year (ME 17/2025).

The Ministry of Health (KKM) stated that this figure represents an increase of 266 percent compared to 27,236 cases during the same period last year.

According to KKM, a total of 10,421 cases (10 percent) are related to outbreaks, while 89,180 cases (90 percent) are sporadic cases.

“Cumulatively, there have been 2,649 outbreaks compared to 1,339 outbreaks in the same period in 2024, which is an increase of 49 percent.

“Of all these outbreaks, 578 occurred in daycare centers (22 percent), 480 in kindergartens (18 percent), 292 in pre-schools (11 percent), and 251 in nursery schools (9 percent),“ the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health, Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 27,118 cases (27.2 percent) followed by Johor with 9,864 cases (9.9 percent), Perak with 9,347 cases (9.4 percent), Kelantan with 7,147 cases (7.2 percent), and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 6,850 cases (6.9 percent).

“So far, no deaths related to HFMD have been reported,“ the ministry said adding that a total of 38,285 premises were inspected nationwide involving daycare centers, kindergartens, preschools, and residential homes, with 1,140 (3 percent) premises ordered to close under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, while 430 premises (1 percent) closed voluntarily.

“In addition, a total of 220 town hall sessions and briefings have been conducted nationwide by the State Health Departments (JKN) and District Health Offices (PKD) to provide health education to curb the spread of HFMD,“ the statement said.

The Ministry of Health (KKM) advises parents and guardians to adopt preventive measures such as washing hands before eating and after using the toilet, as well as ensuring that toys, bathrooms, and items frequently touched by children are cleaned regularly to curb the spread of HFMD.

In addition, KKM also reminds that personal items such as cups, towels, and toothbrushes should not be shared.

“Children with symptoms should seek treatment immediately and are prohibited from attending childcare centers or public places to prevent the spread of HFMD infection,“ it stated.