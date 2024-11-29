KUALA LUMPUR: Budget allocations under the Supply Bill 2025 for 10 more ministries were passed through a majority voice vote at the committee level in the seventh week of the Dewan Rakyat session, this week.

The ministries involved are the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation; Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Housing and Local Government; Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Transport; Ministry of Youth and Sports; Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development; and the Ministry of Digital.

Budget allocations for four more ministries are scheduled to be debated for approval at the committee level next week, namely for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education.

Also stealing the spotlight of the Dewan Rakyat session this week was the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to answer questions during the Ministers’ Question Time after returning from an official visit to South Korea.

Among the issues touched by the Prime Minister were the ongoing Northeast Monsoon (MTL) and Malaysia’s stance in voicing justice for the Palestinian people.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to all parties and agencies involved in preparing for the MTL, which he described as better this year.

He said that the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had also been ordered to streamline the coordination of all machinery, and federal and state agencies, to ensure the safety and welfare of flood victims.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that although economic considerations were very important, they would not reduce or constrain Malaysia’s stance in voicing demands and justice for the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

According to him, Malaysia as an independent and sovereign country would continue to voice its stance on international issues including oppression and injustice in Palestine.

The Third Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament runs for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12.