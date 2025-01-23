DAVOS: Australia’s global metal mining company Fortescue has agreed to invest in green hydrogen alternative energy in Bintulu, Sarawak, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the agreement was reached through a meeting with the company’s leadership team led by Fortescue executive chairman and founder Andrew Forrest AO on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025 here.

“The Sarawak government has agreed in principle, and I have guaranteed several incentives and support so that Bintulu will become a hub,” he said at the closing press conference in conjunction with his working visit to WEF 2025.

On Tuesday, Anwar led a Malaysian delegation to attend face-to-face business meetings organised by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry with corporate leaders representing Fortescue, AstraZeneca, DP World, Medtronics, Nestle and Google.

Commenting further, the prime minister explained that through meetings with companies investing in Malaysia, the large port company from Dubai, DP World, which comes into Sepanggar, Sabah, has received the support of the federal government.

“As for Sabah, which will have a relatively large port in the region when Dubai Ports comes in, the federal government has informed Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and the Sabah government to provide full support and cooperation,” he added.

In addition, the prime minister said Google would continue implementing major programmes such as the one established in Selangor, namely data centres that would benefit Peninsular Malaysia, particularly Johor, Penang and Perak.

Furthermore, he said that issues related to artificial intelligence, including in the fields of medicine and education, were also discussed in the meetings with global companies.

Anwar attended the WEF 2025 for the first time as prime minister since taking office in 2022 at the invitation of WEF founder and chairman of the board of trustees Klaus Schwab from Jan 20-22.

Throughout the three-day visit, Anwar was accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.