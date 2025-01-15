KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, is envisioned to foster a spirit of cooperation and constructive optimism with the objective of shaping the forthcoming Intelligent Age more sustainably and inclusively.

WEF founder and chairman of the board of trustees Klaus Schwab believed Davos is unique in bringing together close to 3,000 decision-makers from governments, businesses, and civil society at the beginning of the year to address the challenges of a world in deep transformation.

According to a statement by WEF, the 55th annual meeting will explore how to relaunch growth, harness new technologies and strengthen social and economic resilience as the global economy undergoes a paradigm shift.

WEF president and chief executive officer Borge Brende said the annual meeting comes at a moment marked by a greater level of global uncertainty than seen in a generation, driven by geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and accelerating climate change

“Within this more unsettled climate, the only way to address urgent challenges and unlock new opportunities is through innovative, cooperative approaches,” he noted.

More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government, to address pressing challenges and shape emerging opportunities.

Among the top political leaders taking part include the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, who will join via live video link for an interactive dialogue; President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz as well as Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, among others.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2025 will be taking place in Davos-Klosters from Jan 20 to 24, 2025, under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’.

The meeting will foster new partnerships and insights to shape a more sustainable, inclusive future in an era of rapidly advancing technology, focusing on five key areas -- Reimagining Growth, Industries in the Intelligent Age, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Rebuilding Trust.

The Annual Meeting 2025 will continue to be informative and accessible to the wider public through the live streaming of over 220 sessions.