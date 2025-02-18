Wife fatally stabs husband after domestic dispute in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: A domestic dispute is believed to have led a woman to fatally stab her husband in an incident outside an apartment in Kajang yesterday.

In a statement today, Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said police and a forensic team were dispatched to the scene after receiving information from the public at 11.05 am.

Upon arrival, they confirmed that the 60-year-old victim had died at the scene. A knife, believed to be the weapon used, was seized along with other items for investigation.

Naazron said the victim’s 59-year-old wife was arrested to assist in the investigation and is being remanded for five days until Friday.

The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Serdang Forensic Department and a post-mortem conducted at 12.30 pm revealed that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Naazron said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and urged anyone with information to contact ASP Mohamed Hafeez Hamzah at 019-6556536 or the nearest police station.