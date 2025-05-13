TELUK INTAN: Don’t worry, I’m used to working far away - those were the last words Corporal Amiruddin Zabri told his wife Norazian Mohd Joned, 38, before he was killed together with eight of his co-workers in a crash in Teluk Intan this morning.

Norazian said she considered her husband’s assignment to Teluk Intan as something usual and did not expect Amiruddin, 38, to be killed in a crash.

She learnt of the crash through her co-worker who told her it involved Unit 5 personnel from Sungai Senam and tried to contact her husband to no avail until her husband’s co-workers managed to reach her to inform her of her husband’s death.

She shared that the last time she met her husband was at noon yesterday when he was getting ready for work.

“I accept it, but I’m sad as he was looking forward to celebrating the birth of our daughter, who we have waited for over a decade,” she said when met at the grounds of Teluk Intan Hospital here.

Norazian, who lives in Gopeng, said her husband served in the police force since 2011 and was stationed in several areas, including Johor before his current assignment at Sg Senam, Ipoh.