Wildlife smuggling: EAIC chief calls for stricter airport inspections

PUTRAJAYA: Authorities must strengthen the enforcement of wildlife protection laws and tighten inspection and monitoring procedures, to prevent the smuggling of endangered animals through airports.

Chairman of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar emphasised the need for regular maintenance of scanning machines at entry points, to ensure that they remain in optimal operating condition.

“The EAIC will investigate the root causes of the weaknesses in the current surveillance and enforcement system, and propose proactive measures to improve the situation. This will help uphold the integrity of enforcement officers and enhance the protection of endangered species,” he told Bernama recently.

He made these remarks in response to an Oct 26 report highlighting the black-market trade of various endangered species, including ‘golden turtles,’ which are now being illegally trafficked as exotic pets by smuggling rings.

A source from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) revealed that, based on intelligence, smuggling syndicates often use hired ‘mules’ to transport animals into the country, on commercial flights from abroad.

According to the source, the modus operandi of concealing endangered turtles in large quantities within luggage is peculiar, raising questions about how smugglers are able to bypass airport x-ray scanners, based on previous arrests.

Meanwhile, Ismail said EAIC views the issue seriously, as it exposes potential weaknesses in the current surveillance and enforcement system, potentially indicating integrity risks among enforcement agencies and officers.

“Closer cooperation between enforcement agencies and related parties is also crucial to increase efficiency in dealing with this issue.

“In addition, cooperation with international agencies and conservation organisations needs to be heightened, to exchange information and strategies in the fight against endangered wildlife smuggling,” he said.