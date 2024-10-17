PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian woman was nabbed by customs officers for smuggling four Siamang gibbons and 52 green iguanas into India.

According to an X post by Chennai Customs, its Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) had recovered four Siamang gibbons and 52 green iguanas from the woman’s baggage on Oct 13.

“On 13.10.24, AIU, Chennai intercepted a pax arrived from Kuala Lumpur & recovered 4 nos. of Siamang Gibbons and 52 nos. of Green lguana species from her baggage, which were seized under the CA’62 read with the Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972.The Pax and one receiver were arrested,” said the post.

According to local daily newspaper The Hindu, the person who was about to receive the smuggled animals was also traced and along with the woman was arrested under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, 1962 and were remanded to judicial custody.

The animals were then fed before deported to their country of origin (Malaysia).

