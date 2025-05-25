Wireman nabbed for robbing convenience store

JERTIH: A wireman was nabbed 45 minutes after robbing a 24-hour convenience store in Bandar Jertih here yesterday.

Besut police chief Superintendent Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said the 21-year-old suspect was caught when he returned to the scene of the crime to retrieve his abandoned motorcycle at 5.45 am, when a store employee apprehended and handed him over to the police.

“In the incident, the suspect wearing a dark-tinted visor helmet and a mask entered the store and threatened a 30-year-old male employee with a knife. The suspect demanded the over RM500 from the cash register. As the suspect fled the scene, the employee gave chase, causing the suspect to abandon his parked motorcycle,“ he said at a press conference today.

Azamuddin said the suspect returned to the store at 6.30 am in different clothing to deceive the employee and retrieve the motorcycle belonging to his father, but instead was caught. Stolen cash, equipment and a motorcycle used in the crime, including 4.26 grammes of Epam (nitrazepam) pills were recovered by police.

“Urine tests found the suspect positive for morphine. He has no prior criminal record and has been remanded for seven days starting today”, he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code, along with Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.