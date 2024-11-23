Wise teachers prepare students for life’s realities – Tuanku Zara

TANJONG MALIM: Wise teachers bear the vital responsibility of preparing students to face life’s realities while unlocking their full potential, said Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Tuanku Zara said life is not a fairytale or a fantasy but a journey filled with triumphs and challenges, requiring courage and confidence to navigate.

“A wise teacher does more than teach the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. They impart the essence of life, guiding students to interpret its meaning, embrace its realities, and confront challenges with confidence and resilience.

“Life comprises both joy and sorrow, success and failure, strengths and shortcomings, as well as weaknesses and resilience,” Her Royal Highness said at the 26th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) at the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus Great Hall today.

During the ceremony, a total of 7,172 graduates were conferred doctoral degrees, master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, and postgraduate diplomas in education.

Tuanku Zara also pointed out the importance of recognising the diverse abilities of students, urging teachers to inspire confidence in their students so they may thrive as contributing members of society in line with their talents and inclinations.

“Wise teachers, along with perceptive parents, must accept and embrace the truth that every individual is uniquely created by the Almighty, endowed with distinct appearances, abilities, strengths, and intelligence,” she said.

Her Highness further highlighted that the graduates’ academic achievements reflected the sacrifices made by their families, particularly their parents, as well as the steadfast dedication of their educators.

“The journey to earning a degree is marked by determination, perseverance, resilience, and dedication to acquiring knowledge. This success is supported by the tireless guidance of educators who teach, nurture, and mentor with sincerity and passion.

“Equally, family members, especially parents, have played an indispensable role, from nurturing and educating their children to financing their studies and offering unwavering prayers for their success,” she said.

Tuanku Zara also extended her congratulations to UPSI for its outstanding achievements throughout the year, particularly in development projects and technological advancements that have enhanced the university’s standing both locally and globally.

“May these achievements serve as a source of inspiration, driving the UPSI community to achieve even greater success in the future,” she said.