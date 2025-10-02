PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Prof Datuk Syed Omar Syed Mohamad Al-Saggaf, told the High Court here today that he did not hear the conversation regarding financial assistance between Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the late Saudi King Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Saud during their meeting in January 2010.

Syed Omar, 81, who attended the meeting, said this was because he was positioned far behind them and could not hear what the two leaders discussed.

The fifth defence witness said this when cross-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar during Najib’s trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“As King Abdullah and Najib walked out of the hall, I saw them shake hands, and Najib appeared excited.

“Najib, who looked elated as he approached me, then told me that we had succeeded. We got financial assistance, but in what form, I do not know.”

“This meeting was not easy to arrange and took a long time to schedule. As the ambassador, I led the Malaysian Embassy in facilitating this meeting.

“As I recall, an informal (closed-door) meeting took place on Jan 11, 2010. The prime minister’s official visit only began from Jan 13 to Jan 16, 2010,“ the witness said.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues this Wednesday.