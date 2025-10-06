Witness testifies about pistol discovery in Kuala Selangor court case

KUALA SELANGOR: A witness testified that he received a phone call about the discovery of an object resembling a pistol in Kampung Bukit Belimbing while on duty at the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters Operations Room.

Corporal Abdul Hadi Mohamed stated he received the call from Inspector Wan Ibrahim of the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Special Investigation Division at 9.10 pm on March 29, 2024.

The 39-year-old first prosecution witness provided this testimony during the trial of Sharifah Faraha Syed Husin, who faces charges of possessing a CZ 75 P-01 CAL.9 LUGER pistol.

Abdul Hadi confirmed during cross-examination that his initial report was incomplete but prepared based on information received from the phone call.

Sharifah Faraha had pleaded not guilty on April 8, 2024, to possessing the pistol at a house in Kampung Bukit Belimbing at 8 pm on March 29, 2024.

The charge falls under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, carrying a maximum 14-year imprisonment and minimum six cane strokes.

The woman’s husband Abdul Azim Mohd Yasin received a 10-year prison sentence and six cane strokes on June 5, 2025, after pleading guilty to his related charge.

Abdul Azim was accused of being with Sharifah Faraha in circumstances suggesting he knew she possessed the firearm at the same location and time.

His charge under Section 9 of the same Act carries identical penalties to his wife’s charge.

An Israeli man named Avitan Shalom previously received a seven-year prison sentence for possessing 200 bullets and six firearms.

The 39-year-old Avitan committed his offence in a Kuala Lumpur hotel room between March 26 and March 28 last year.

The trial against Sharifah Faraha continues tomorrow. – Bernama